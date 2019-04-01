‘Unplanned’ movie debuts at No. 5 in opening weekend, says ‘Rotten Tomatoes’

Wilmington and Salisbury were among a list of cities to host premier events for the movie “Unplanned” which grossed more than $6 million in its first weekend in theaters.

Premier events were also held in Philadelphia and elsewhere.

The movie industry site rottentomatoes.com reported April 1 that Unplanned was fifth among top box-office draws in its opening weekend, earning $6.2 million. The website’s unique ratings system gave it a 94 percent “liked it” audience score and 56 percent on the “tomatometer” which factors reviews that are published online and in print.

A number of standard review sites and publications failed to offer a review of the movie. The entertainment industry publication “Variety” published an article labeled “review” that told little of the film and instead focused on whether or not abortion should be legal.

Unplanned is the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood administrator who converted to the pro-life movement after up-close interaction with abortion. Cary Solomon, writer of the movie “God’s not dead” is among the driving forces of Unplanned.

Archmere Academy graduate Maura Corsini portrays a friend of Johnson’s in the first major film role for the local actress. Corsini delivered a taped message directed at the Wilmington gathering before the premier.

Regional websites delawareonline.com and philly.com did not post reviews of the film.

Local premier events included one at Penn Cinema at the Riverfront in Wilmington sponsored by St. Thomas the Apostle Columbiettes and the Knights of Columbus Council #12374 and another hosted by the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center at the Regal Cinema in Salisbury, Md. Both events were sellouts.