Bishop Malooly at St. Francis Hospital: ‘A place lit up with God’s spirit and love’

WILMINGTON — More than one hundred people gathered for midday Mass Dec. 9 and a tree lighting for the annual “Lights of Love” program sponsored by the Saint Francis Hospital Junior Board. Bishop Malooly presided.

Hospital administrators, employees, volunteers and a group of students joined the bishop in the hospital chapel and later near the hospital main desk where the bishop blessed the Christmas tree and students sang for the group.

Bishop Malooly thanked all those who support the hospital.

“You are basically in service for the sake of the hospital,” he said. “This is a place that is lit up with God’s spirit and love.”

The event provides the opportunity to pray for loved ones, including those who have died in the last year.