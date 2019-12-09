A pre-Christmas treat awaits girls high school basketball fans when St. Elizabeth visits Conrad

The first full week of high school winter sports is upon us, and the schedule-makers did not disappoint. On the girls’ side, the marquee matchup occurs Thursday at Conrad, where the Red Wolves will host St. Elizabeth. These teams have developed a nice rivalry over the past couple of seasons, and the Wolves Den promises to be rocking and full to capacity.
Girls
Basketball
Monday
St. Thomas More (0-2) at Holly Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (2-0) at Brandywine (0-1), 5:15 p.m.
Howard (0-2) at Archmere (1-1), 6:15 p.m.
Padua (2-0) at Ursuline (0-0), 7:15 p.m. The Raiders open up their 2019-20 season at home against neighborhood rival Padua. The Pandas, ranked ninth by 302Sports.com, have managed two impressive wins to open the campaign, and to add one against Ursuline would be an early Christmas treat. Coach John Noonan will have perhaps his youngest roster at seventh-ranked Ursuline, while the Pandas are senior-heavy.
Wednesday
Gunston at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline at Howard, 4:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (1-0) at Conrad (1-0), 5 p.m. Fans of high school basketball are in for an early treat as the top two teams in Delaware get together in the season’s second week. The Vikings, ranked first by 302Sports.com, picked up an early win in New Jersey without two of their projected starters. Conrad, the No. 2 team, opened with a win at the 76ers Fieldhouse over the weekend. Both teams feature Division I college talent and are no strangers to each other.
Delaware Military (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. Two teams trying to bounce back meet for a prime-time matchup. The Seahawks won the Lady Rams Classic at Dickinson High School over the weekend, while Saint Mark’s has taken its first two by comfortable margins. The Spartans are young, with one senior and four juniors, while DMA has a bit more experience and a new coach.
Friday
Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline vs. Lake Braddock (Va.), 9:30 a.m. at She Got Game Classic, St. James Sports Complex, Springfield, Va.
Sunday
Ursuline vs. Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m. at She Got Game Classic, St. James Sports Complex, Springfield, Va.
Boys
Basketball
Monday
St. Thomas More (0-2) at Holly Grove, 6 p.m.
Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (0-1) at McKean (1-0), 5 p.m.
Archmere (0-0) at Wilmington Friends (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Gunston at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.
Ss, Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 6 p.m.
St. Georges (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Howard (0-2) at Salesianum (0-2), 7:30 p.m. The sixth-ranked Sals play their home opener in search of win No. 1, while Howard will come into this matchup after playing a solid Appoquinimink squad on Tuesday. The Sals feature guards Rasheen Caulk, Justin Molen and long-distance shooting Tommy Montooth.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Friends, 6 p.m. Both teams got off to a 2-0 start, with the No. 9 Vikings taking the Tiger Tip-Off tournament at A.I. duPont High School over the weekend. Nasir Brown and Jaden Dickerson lead a balanced St. Elizabeth scoring attack, and former assistant coach Mike Cassidy has taken over the top spot.
Conrad (0-1) at Archmere, 6 p.m., part of Diamond State Tip Off Classic
Saturday
Red Lion (0-0) or Newark Charter (0-1) at Archmere, either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Diamond State Tip Off Classic
Salesianum vs. Bonner-Prendergast (Pa.), 4:30 p.m. at Chester (Pa.) High School
Wrestling
Conrad at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Archmere and Saint Mark’s at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, 3 p.m. at Newark High School
Friday
Christiana at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Ice hockey
Monday
Appoquinimink vs. Saint Mark’s, 5:45 p.m. at Fred Rust Arena
Delaware Military Academy vs. Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. at University of Delaware
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Gilman, 5:15 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Ice Rink
Harriton (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 8:40 p.m. at Skatium, Haverford, Pa.
Salesianum vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.), 8:50 p.m. at Flyers Skate Zone, Philadelphia
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Monday
Salesianum at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 3:45 p.m. (boys only)
Concord vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA
Wednesday
Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Delaware Military, 3:30 p.m. at the H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club
Thursday
Easton vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton YMCA
Archmere at St. Andrew’s, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Tower Hill vs. Salesianum/Padua, 3:30 p.m. at the Walnut Street YMCA
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Archbishop Curley, 4 p.m. at the Dundalk (Md.) YMCA