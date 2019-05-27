Bishop Malooly celebrates 60th Annual Field Mass at All Saints Cemetery

There was not a cloud in the sky and temperatures were perfect as the sun shone down on the 500-plus participants at the 60th Annual Field Mass at All Saint’s Cemetery in Wilmington on Monday, May 27.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly was the chief celebrant, joined by priests of the Diocese, including Msgr. Joseph Rebman, a former director of the diocesan Cemeteries office, at the annual event which pays tribute to deceased military, first responders, and all who are interred in the Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Wilmington.

The Mass was preceded by military tributes from Newark VFW Post #475, procession, and traditional blessing offered at “Bishops’ Row,” where several former diocesan bishops are buried.

The Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts participated in the pre-Mass honors, and students from St. Elizabeth High School served as readers and music ministers.

The Field Mass began as a tradition in 1959. For more on the history of the Mass, read Mark Christian’s reflection here.