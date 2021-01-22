Bishop Malooly ‘in his usual good spirits’ awaiting surgery

Prayers are being shared around the Diocese of Wilmington for the health of Bishop W. Francis Malooly who was hospitalized this week and scheduled for cardiac bypass surgery on Thursday.

Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the curia, informed staff and religious in an email Friday that the bishop is under medical care.

“He is in the hospital awaiting the procedure and is in his usual good spirits,” Msgr. Hurley wrote.

The bishop’s 77th birthday was Monday. He submitted his resignation to Pope Francis two years ago. Bishops are required to provide a resignation letter to the pontiff upon their 75th birthday. The pope has not yet accepted the resignation.

Bishop Malooly was installed as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington on Sept. 8, 2008. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore on March 1, 2001.