Bishop Malooly looks back at last 10 years on Sept. 9 ‘Catholic Forum’

Bishop W. Francis Malooly will look back at his ten-year tenure as Bishop of Wilmington on the Sept. 9 Catholic Forum radio program/podcast.

The program coincides with the ten-year anniversary of Bishop Malooly’s installation as the Ninth Bishop of Wilmington on September 8, 2008. Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, is heard every Sunday at 10:05 a.m. on WDEL 101.7FM and 1150AM and online at WDEL.com. After it airs on WDEL, it is available on demand as a podcast at CDOW.org/Catholic-Forum, or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, or iHeartRadio Podcasts.

The program debuted on WDEL in April 1939, making it the longest-running Catholic talk radio program in the United States.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 36 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The diocese is in the midst of its year-long 150th anniversary celebration that will conclude on March 3, 2019.