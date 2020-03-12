Bishop Malooly reinforces guidelines to pastors in Diocese of Wilmington to guard against coronavirus

Bishop Malooly has encouraged pastors in the Diocese of Wilmington to follow guidelines from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that suggest preventative measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus. See details below. (Check back with thedialog.org for up-to-the-minute updates)

In light of more cases of the novel coronavirus being reported in the United States and based on guidance from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Divine Worship, Bishop Malooly offers the following guidelines for consideration by pastors in the Diocese of Wilmington: