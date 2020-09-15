Brandon Harvath named president and chief executive officer at St. Francis Healthcare

WILMINGTON — Brandon Harvath, who has been serving as interim president of St. Francis Healthcare since late July, has been named president and chief operating officer on a permanent basis. Harvath will oversee all operating functions of the hospital, physician practices and outpatient services, according to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, the hospital’s parent company.

He succeeds Daniel Sinnott, who resigned in July after three years at the hospital. It was his second stint leading St. Francis.

Harvath also serves as the executive director of the Delaware Care Collaboration, St. Francis’ accountable care organization.

“I am honored to be named president of Saint Francis Healthcare and excited to continue our long-standing tradition of being a transforming, healing presence for the Wilmington community,” Harvath said in a statement. “We are committed to leading Delaware through the COVID-19 pandemic and strive to emerge stronger than ever as a trusted healthcare provider in our state.”

Harvath has been chief operating officer since 2019. Previously, he was the vice president of operations for Highmark, which is based in Pittsburgh. He also has held leadership positions with Cigna, Independence Blue Cross and MBNA American Bank, which became Bank of America.

Among his future goals is to build upon recent growth at the hospital while preserving its faith-based, community-focused mission.

“Our community and patients will benefit from his dedication to innovative, quality care, and I look forward to our continued collaboration and commitment to provide excellent healthcare in Wilmington,” Trinity Mid-Atlantic president and chief executive officer James L. Woodward said.

Harvath is a Delaware native. He lives in Smyrna with his wife and six children.