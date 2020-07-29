Daniel Sinnott to step down as president and chief executive at St. Francis Hospital

WILMINGTON — Daniel Sinnott, a longtime executive in the healthcare industry, will be leaving his position as president and chief executive officer of St. Francis Healthcare as of July 31. Brandon Harvath, the current chief operating officer at St. Francis Healthcare, will become interim president, according to an announcement by Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, its parent company. Sinnott, also the chief executive officer, has led the hospital for nearly three years.

In a post on LinkedIn, Sinnott said St. Francis is positioned for a “bright and exciting future.” He will take some time off before rebooting his company, Sinnott Executive Consulting, with a focus on first-time CEOs and organizational turnarounds. He also plans to begin writing his fourth book.

Sinnott returned to St. Francis in November 2017 to serve in the same positions he held from 1998-99. He also previously served as chief operating officer of the health ministry from 1990-95. With more than 30 years in leadership roles in community hospitals, Sinnott helped continue St. Francis’ tradition of providing care for the Wilmington community, according to Trinity.

“We are grateful for Dan’s many contributions to Saint Francis Healthcare over the years,” said James Woodward, president and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “Dan has been instrumental in Saint Francis Healthcare’s significant growth and clinical excellence, and we will miss his guidance, strategic focus and friendship. In particular, we have appreciated his leadership as he guided the Saint Francis team during our battle against COVID-19.”

Some of those he worked with replied to his online post.

“Dan, St Francis is a much better and stronger institution because of your vision, hard work, dedication and guidance to all that came in contact with it,” said Mark Garcia, founder and CEO of EndoVascular Consultants.

“They were very lucky you were willing and able to step back into St. Francis three years ago,” wrote Mark McDermott, a retired healthcare executive.

Harvath has served St. Francis as COO since April 2019. He previously was vice president of operations for Highmark, which is based in Wilmington and Pittsburgh. He also has worked for Cigna, Independence Blue Cross and MBNA American Bank/Bank of America.

In his new capacity, Harvath will oversee the day-to-day operations for St. Francis Healthcare. He will be part of the Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic regional leadership team and as the management representative to the St. Francis Community Board and Medical Staff Executive Committee.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hopes to name a permanent successor to Sinnott later this year.