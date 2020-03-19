Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington continues essential services during public health crisis

As the public health emergency continues, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington remains fully committed to the mission of service to the needy and vulnerable in our communities.

How You Can Help

During this time of great need, Catholic Charities invites the community to join us in providing support and assistance to those in great need. Please pray for our staff, for our clients and for the community as we work together to navigate this public health crisis. Please also consider a monetary donation either by mail or online at https://www.ccwilm.org/donate/donation-form/. Given the public health crisis restrictions on in-person involvement, the need for monetary donations is very critical and is gratefully encouraged. All donations will directly support Catholic Charities programs and will allow us to continue to provide services and assistance to those in desperate need in our communities. Please be generous.

How You Can Get Help

We are implementing several changes which will allow us to continue to serve those who desperately need our services while working to protect our employees, clients and the community. Updates will be posted to our website www.cdow.org/charities.

Delaware Offices and Seton Center

All group activities or classes cancelled until further notice

Offices will operate and continue to provide services during regular business hours.

In-person office access for non-employees will be restricted. Please refer to your program for access instructions.

Delaware Energy Assistance Program

Client services remain available

Applications for heating assistance will be accepted through March 31 , the final date for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) heating program.

Required documentation is posted on CC website https://www.ccwilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-basic-needs-document-list.pdf

To request assistance, submit completed application with required documents By email: Energy@ccwilm.org By mail: Catholic Charities, 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 In person (business hours only): 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby Client interview appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone



Basic Needs Program

Client services remain available

Application for assistance and required documentation is posted on CC website https://www.ccwilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-basic-needs-intake.pdf https://www.ccwilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-basic-needs-document-list.pdf

To request assistance, submit completed application with required documents By email: BasicNeeds@ccwilm.org By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 In person (business hours only): 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne MD 21853 – side lobby Client interview appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone



Immigration Services

Client services remain available

To request assistance, call to schedule appointment 302-655-9624

Client appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone

Required client documentation will be discussed during telephone appointments and must be submitted By email: Immigration@ccwilm.org By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 In person (business hours only): 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne MD 21853 – side lobby



Food Assistance

Food distributions will continue as scheduled

Application for food assistance and required documentation is posted on CC website https://www.ccwilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-food-assistance-application.pdf https://www.ccwilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-basic-needs-document-list.pdf

To request assistance, submit completed application with required documents By email: foodprograms@ccwilm.org By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 In person (business hours only): 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne MD 21853 – side lobby Client interview appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone



Thrift Center

Thrift Center will remain open for food assistance, voucher redemptions and acceptance of donations

Open hours may be limited

All donation pick-ups are suspended

Child and Adult Care Food Program

CACFP meal support services to day care providers will continue

Provider forms for program participation and reimbursement claims are posted on CC website: https://www.ccwilm.org/child-and-adult-care-food-program/

For monthly reimbursement claims, providers must submit the required documents no later than the 5 th of the following month By email: CACFP@ccwilm.org By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 In person using CACFP dropbox: 2601 W. 4 th , Wilmington DE 19805 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947

Behavioral Health

Therapy appointments and psychiatric services will continue

Appointment scheduling will be done by telephone

Appointments will be conducted via video link

Bayard House

No outside visitors

Diaper Bank distributions suspended until further notice

No donations accepted at Bayard House (still accepted at Thrift Center during open hours)

All group activities involving outside personnel suspended until further notice

Casa San Francisco

No outside visitors

All group activities involving outside personnel suspended until further notice

Marydale Retirement Village

Community Room closed and all group activities cancelled until further notice

Maintenance visits limited to essential services

Application package for housing waitlist posted on CC website https://www.ccwilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/2019-Marydale-Application-Package.pdf

To apply for Marydale waitlist, submit completed application with required documentation By mail: Marydale Retirement Village, 135 Jeandell Dr., Newark DE 19713 In person (business hours only): Marydale Retirement Village, 135 Jeandell Dr., Newark DE 19731 – outer lobby



About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities, serving those in need for 190 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. No one is excluded from service because of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, or ability to pay.