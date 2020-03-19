Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington continues essential services during public health crisis

As the public health emergency continues, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington remains fully committed to the mission of service to the needy and vulnerable in our communities.
How You Can Help
During this time of great need, Catholic Charities invites the community to join us in providing support and assistance to those in great need. Please pray for our staff, for our clients and for the community as we work together to navigate this public health crisis. Please also consider a monetary donation either by mail or online at https://www.ccwilm.org/donate/donation-form/. Given the public health crisis restrictions on in-person involvement, the need for monetary donations is very critical and is gratefully encouraged. All donations will directly support Catholic Charities programs and will allow us to continue to provide services and assistance to those in desperate need in our communities. Please be generous.
How You Can Get Help
We are implementing several changes which will allow us to continue to serve those who desperately need our services while working to protect our employees, clients and the community. Updates will be posted to our website www.cdow.org/charities.
Delaware Offices and Seton Center
- All group activities or classes cancelled until further notice
- Offices will operate and continue to provide services during regular business hours.
- In-person office access for non-employees will be restricted. Please refer to your program for access instructions.
Delaware Energy Assistance Program
- Client services remain available
- Applications for heating assistance will be accepted through March 31, the final date for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) heating program.
- Paper applications are available by e-mail request to Energy@ccwilm.org .
- Required documentation is posted on CC website
- To request assistance, submit completed application with required documents
- By email: Energy@ccwilm.org
- By mail: Catholic Charities, 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901
- In person (business hours only):
- 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies
- 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby
- 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby
- Client interview appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone
Basic Needs Program
- Client services remain available
- Application for assistance and required documentation is posted on CC website
- To request assistance, submit completed application with required documents
- By email: BasicNeeds@ccwilm.org
- By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805
- In person (business hours only):
- 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies
- 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby
- 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby
- 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne MD 21853 – side lobby
- Client interview appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone
Immigration Services
- Client services remain available
- To request assistance, call to schedule appointment 302-655-9624
- Client appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone
- Required client documentation will be discussed during telephone appointments and must be submitted
- By email: Immigration@ccwilm.org
- By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805
- In person (business hours only):
- 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies
- 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby
- 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby
- 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne MD 21853 – side lobby
Food Assistance
- Food distributions will continue as scheduled
- Application for food assistance and required documentation is posted on CC website
- To request assistance, submit completed application with required documents
- By email: foodprograms@ccwilm.org
- By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805
- In person (business hours only):
- 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805 – outer lobbies
- 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901 – side lobby
- 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947 – outer lobby
- 30632 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne MD 21853 – side lobby
- Client interview appointments will be scheduled and conducted by telephone
Thrift Center
- Thrift Center will remain open for food assistance, voucher redemptions and acceptance of donations
- Open hours may be limited
- All donation pick-ups are suspended
Child and Adult Care Food Program
- CACFP meal support services to day care providers will continue
- Provider forms for program participation and reimbursement claims are posted on CC website: https://www.ccwilm.org/child-and-adult-care-food-program/
- For monthly reimbursement claims, providers must submit the required documents no later than the 5th of the following month
- By email: CACFP@ccwilm.org
- By mail: Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805
- In person using CACFP dropbox:
- 2601 W. 4th, Wilmington DE 19805
- 2099 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover DE 19901
- 404 S Bedford St., Ste. 9, Georgetown DE 19947
Behavioral Health
- Therapy appointments and psychiatric services will continue
- Appointment scheduling will be done by telephone
- Appointments will be conducted via video link
Bayard House
- No outside visitors
- Diaper Bank distributions suspended until further notice
- No donations accepted at Bayard House (still accepted at Thrift Center during open hours)
- All group activities involving outside personnel suspended until further notice
Casa San Francisco
- No outside visitors
- All group activities involving outside personnel suspended until further notice
Marydale Retirement Village
- Community Room closed and all group activities cancelled until further notice
- Maintenance visits limited to essential services
- Application package for housing waitlist posted on CC website
- To apply for Marydale waitlist, submit completed application with required documentation
- By mail: Marydale Retirement Village, 135 Jeandell Dr., Newark DE 19713
- In person (business hours only): Marydale Retirement Village, 135 Jeandell Dr., Newark DE 19731 – outer lobby
About Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities, serving those in need for 190 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. No one is excluded from service because of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, or ability to pay.