Mass for the transitional diaconate ordination of Michael Preston to be livestreamed

The Mass for the transitional diaconate ordination of Michael Preston will be livestreamed on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. from the Cathedral of St. Peter. Bishop Malooly will be the main celebrant.

Viewers can watch the livestream here, on the Diocese of Wilmington website or on the diocese YouTube channel.

