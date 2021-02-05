Diocese of Wilmington again found in compliance with plan to deal with sexual abuse of minors

Diocese of Wilmington again found in compliance with plan to deal with...

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has once again been found to be in compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the comprehensive action plan adopted by the U.S. bishops in 2002 to effectively deal with sexual abuse of minors by members of the clergy and other church personnel.

The findings are a result of a review of data collected for the 2019/2020 Charter audit period by StoneBridge Business Partners, an independent firm hired by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Diocese of Wilmington has been found to be in compliance in all audits including its first audit in 2004.

Currently, there are approximately 11,000 active individuals – including clergy, deacons and parish and school staff and volunteers – that have undergone background checks and have been cleared for ministry with young people in the Diocese of Wilmington through its For the Sake of God’s Children safe environment program.

Information regarding the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington’s efforts to protect children is available at cdow.org/protecting-our-children. Information about the comprehensive safe environment program, For the Sake of God’s Children, is available at www.cdow.org/FSGC.

More information regarding what the Catholic Church in the United States is doing to protect children and young people including information about compliance audits is available at www.usccb.org/offices/child-and-youth-protection/audits.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 20 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Information about the diocese is found at cdow.org.