‘Festival of Spirituals’ to feature combination of choirs at St. Helena church Feb. 9

‘Festival of Spirituals’ to feature combination of choirs at St. Helena church...

The 12th annual Festival of Spirituals hosted by St. Helena’s Church will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

What started off as a small concert in 2009 by Joe Louden, director of music at St. Helena’s, has grown into a yearly event in February where local choirs come together to sing spirituals in honor of Black History Month.

This year’s concert theme “In Bright Mansions Above” is credited to a popular spiritual written by Robert Carter.

Joining St. Helena’s Church Choir will be the choir of Concord High School, Rowan Universities Voces XII, and the Choir School of Delaware. During the concert, each choir will sing three songs before coming together to sing the finale.

In continuation of this event being a fundraiser, donations will be accepted in support of World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit, non- governmental organization whose mission is to provide meals around the world when natural disasters strike.

For more information, please contact Richard Kirk at (302) 753-5312.