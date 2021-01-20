Local pro-life events remain on schedule, along with virtual Holy Hour, Mass for Life

The annual March for Life will take place in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, but with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, it will be a virtual event, with in-person attendance limited to some pro-life leaders who will stand in for the tens of thousands who normally attend. The decision was made because of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent turmoil in Washington surrounding the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Several alternative events had already been planned for those in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Bishop Malooly will preside at a Holy Hour for Life and a Mass for Life, both of which will be streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm, and at cdow.org/Respect-Life, from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington. Both are part of the National Prayer Vigil for Life sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Catholics across the country are encouraged to observe a prayer vigil on Jan. 28 and 29 to mark the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, the U.S. Supreme Court decisions that legalized abortion. In the years since, more than 60 million abortions have been performed legally in the country.

The vigil begins with a live broadcast at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., with a rosary, followed by a Mass opening the National Prayer Vigil for Life. Throughout the night, bishops from around the United States will lead Holy Hours. Those will be streamed at www.usccb.org. Bishop Malooly’s Holy Hour will begin at 4 a.m. The Mass for Life will be at 10 a.m.

Bishop Malooly has attended nearly every vigil or Youth Rally and Mass for Life since becoming a bishop 20 years ago.

“Although we are disappointed that this will not occur this year, we are pleased to be able to hold these online opportunities for prayer, in conjunction with the national observances,” he said.

The Holy Hour will feature Deacon Robert Cousar and transitional Deacon Michael Preston, as well as seminarians Brennan Ferris, John Eneumo and James Gebhart.

The Youth Rally and Mass for Life will take place virtually this year, according to the Archdiocese of Washington Office for Life Issues. The live event will feature Josh Brahm of the Equal Rights Institute, who will speak about ways to talk about pro-life issues effectively and appropriately. He will also discuss different apologetics arguments and the ways that Catholics can best represent their values on human life and dignity.

Sarah Kroger, Out of Darkness and Ivan Diaz will provide the music at the virtual rally. Registration is available at www.youthrallyandmassforlife.org.

That will be followed by Mass from St. Matthew’s Cathedral with Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington.

Two events will be held in Delaware this Friday, Jan. 22. In Wilmington, a March for Life will take place beginning at Rodney Square at noon and processing to Planned Parenthood at Seventh and Shipley streets. After marching around the block three times, the group will return to Rodney Square. Signs will be provided.

A life chain will occur at the corner of Coastal Highway and Route 26 in Bethany Beach on Jan. 22 from 1-3 p.m. it is being sponsored by the pro-life committee at St. Ann’s Parish in Bethany Beach. Signs will be provided.