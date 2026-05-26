Bishop Koenig says Pope Leo, Magnifica Humanitas ‘let us pray, plan wisely, and work perseveringly, placing God at the forefront’

“Today I join with my brother bishops in gratitude for our Holy Father Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical Signed on the 135th Anniversary of Rerum Novarum, the Church’s first Social Encyclical, this most recent encyclical draws upon the Church’s treasury of wisdom in order to help us navigate this time of digital transition and both safeguard and nurture God’s gift of our magnificent humanity.

Magnifica Humanitas leads us through the discernment of what is just and right for the common good of our shared humanity. Pope Leo calls us not to judge our use of Artificial Intelligence merely by its effectiveness, but rather the human, social and spiritual bonds it enables or destroys.

As we navigate the most recent technological tool of artificial intelligence, may Magnifica Humanitas assist us to follow the “way” of the ancient prophet of Nehemiah: “let us pray, plan wisely, and work perseveringly, placing God at the forefront of our actions and the human person at the center of our choices” [16] as we build with the tools of the digital age.

I also at this time bring to your attention a pastoral letter on Artificial Intelligence that was written by the Bishops of Maryland and issued on the Feast of Pentecost 2025 – “The Face of Christ in a Digital Age”. In this letter, my brother bishops and I reflect on the work of the Holy Spirit and the prophetic voice of the Church in guiding us in the use of the tools of Artificial Intelligence to serve, and not diminish, the innate human dignity of every person.

I hope that you will join me in reading and reflecting upon Magnifica Humanitas as we strive to work together in build a world where advancement is not judged merely by technological progress but rather assurance that every person is able to flourish as God made us to be – a magnificent reflection of Himself.”