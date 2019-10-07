Marian Pilgrimage from diocese visits Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Marian Pilgrimage from diocese visits Basilica of the National Shrine of the...

Pilgrims from the Diocese of Wilmington traveled to Washington Oct. 5 to visit Our Lady at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Led by Bishop Malooly, pilgrims explored the Basilica Shrine — the largest Roman Catholic Church in North America and one of the ten largest churches in the world. The day included confessions, rosary, Holy Hour, and concluded with a concelebrated Mass with Bishop Malooly presiding.

The diocesan Marian Pilgrimage takes place at the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace on the campus of Holy Spirit Church in New Castle in even-numbered years and at the national shrine in odd years.