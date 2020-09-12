Mourners in Wilmington gather at Church of the Holy Child — loss of unborn ‘is a loss to all’: Photo gallery

Father Michael Carrier and several dozen pro-life supporters spent a beautiful Saturday morning outside the Church of the Holy Child in North Wilmington to recognize the 12th annual National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children.

“We gather to mourn the loss of these children and to affirm that they are our brothers and sisters,” said Father Carrier, pastor of Holy Child parish. “Their loss is a loss to all.”

Of the 60 million victims of abortion since Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973, only a fraction have received a proper burial at gravesites scattered throughout the country, Father Carrier said, but all of them are mourned during memorial services at those gravesites and other memorial markers set up in their honor.

The service Sept. 12 included prayer, scripture and reflection, and laying of flowers in memory of lives lost to abortion. In light of the pandemic — facial masks were worn by attendees and social distancing was observed.

“We challenge public servants who fail to serve the unborn,” Father Carrier told the gathering.

“Bless this movement. We pray in the name of the author of life, Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Father Carrier asked the group to think what might have become of the lives that have been lost.

“What would they have made of their lives? Would they have become scientists who came up with a cure for cancer or a vaccine for COVID? Would they have been agents of peace? Educators? Religious sisters? A pope? Loving parents?”

Father Carrier urged continued effort to protect the unborn.

“Our mourning must lead us to continue to be a people of action,” he said. “We shall overcome.”