Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington remembers ‘abortion has real victims’ at Sept. 12 service

On Saturday, Sept. 12, local residents will gather to remind the community that abortion is not just a political issue. They will be marking the eighth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Holy Child’s Memorial for the Unborn.

The church is at 2500 Naamans Rd. in Wilmington.

“Too often, abortion is just seen as a political issue or a matter of personal choice, but abortion has real victims” said Father Michael J Carrier, pastor at Holy Child parish and one of the organizers of the “Day of Remembrance” in North Wilmington. “The dueling speeches and slogans fade into silence when you realize that actual victims of abortion are buried right beneath your feet. These tiny children were never born. Never learned to walk. Never had a first day of school. They were never even given names.”

Of the 60 million victims of abortion since Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973, only a tiny fraction have received a proper burial, at gravesites scattered throughout the country. But all of them will be mourned Sept. 12 during memorial services at those gravesites and dozens of other memorial markers set up in their honor.

The memorial service on Saturday will include prayer, scripture and reflection, and laying of flowers in memory of the innocent lives lost to abortion. In light of the pandemic – facial masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

The “Day of Remembrance” is being organized by three national pro-life groups — Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life and the Pro-Life Action League — to humanize the unborn victims of abortion by raising awareness of their burial places.

At AbortionMemorials.com, visitors can learn the stories of how many of these children were killed, how they were found, and the details of their burial. The website also lists hundreds of memorial sites dedicated to the victims of abortion throughout the United States.

The first annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children was held in September 2013 to mark the 25th anniversary of the burial of several hundred abortion victims in Milwaukee. Memorial services were held at 38 burial places of abortion victims nationwide, as well as scores of other memorial sites dedicated to these children. The Day of Remembrance is now held annually on the second Saturday in September.