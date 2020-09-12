Bishop Malooly offers prayers at ‘Mass of Remembrance’ for those who died in coronavirus pandemic

Bishop Malooly celebrated “Mass of Remembrance” Sept. 12 for those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mass was in the Chapel of the Risen Christ at All Saints Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. It was livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel and is available there for replay.

During the Mass, the bishop offered prayers for those who were buried in diocesan cemeteries during the period of mid-March through the end of August, and for all those who have died during the pandemic around the world.