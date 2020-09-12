Home Death & Resurrection Bishop Malooly offers prayers at ‘Mass of Remembrance’ for those who died...

Bishop Malooly offers prayers at ‘Mass of Remembrance’ for those who died in coronavirus pandemic

By
The Dialog
-
126
Bishop Malooly celebrates the "Mass of Remembrance" on Sept. 12.

Bishop Malooly celebrated “Mass of Remembrance” Sept. 12 for those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic Cemeteries Executive Director Mark Christian, left, and Bishop Malooly make presentations Sept. 12 to longtime cemeteries employee Thomas Kane. They presented him with a papal blessing and a certificate from cemetery board members.
Dialog photo/Bob Krebs

The Mass was in the Chapel of the Risen Christ at All Saints Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. It was livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube channel and is available there for replay.

During the Mass, the bishop offered prayers for those who were buried in diocesan cemeteries during the period of mid-March through the end of August, and for all those who have died during the pandemic around the world.

