Our Lenten Journey, March 25, 2019

Feast of the Annunciation

Quotes of the Day:

“Here the will of God is done, as God wills, and as long as God wills.”

— St. Gerard Majella

“The first end I propose in our daily work is to do the will of God; secondly, to do it in the manner he wills it; and thirdly to do it because it is his will.”

— St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

“True love of God consists in carrying out God’s will. To show God our love in what we do, all our actions, even the least, must spring from our love of God.”

— Diary of St. Faustina

“The goal of all our undertakings should be not so much a task perfectly completed as the accomplishment of the will of God.”

— St. Therese of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch part three here:

Each 15 minute presentations will debut on Saturday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. during the first four weeks of Lent on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The next morning, the presentation will be included on Catholic Forum on WDEL and available via podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

