Planning a socially distanced graduation celebration this year? Send us your photos

It seems as if all we have been writing — and all you have been reading — is coronavirus coverage. Schools closed, Masses livestreamed, illness, grief.

These have all been part of life since the pandemic-fueled shutdown of 2020.

What about the Class of 2020? We know it’s not business as usual in graduation season this year, but The Dialog did have an article this week about plans to make graduations special despite restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Do you have a graduate in your family? Are you attending any special event, respecting social-distancing?

Take some photographs and send them to us.

Colleges, high schools and plenty of elementary school students are bidding farewell to that chapter of their lives. Do you have photographs? Send them to us.

Kindergarten and pre-K kids aren’t left out and tears of joy show up at those events, too. Do you have photographs of special recognition? Send them to us.

The Dialog tries to send staff people to as many events as possible, but we can’t attend them all, especially this year. So, we’re asking readers to send us photos from special events, including your “little” parties and celebrations.

Email photos to news@thedialog.org with the subject line “grad pix” and give us a sentence or two about what we’re looking at.

We hope to post a roundup, or multiple roundups, of reader-supplied photographs from “small” events in the Diocese of Wilmington this graduation season.