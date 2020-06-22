Ss. Peter and Paul High School holds delayed graduation in parish church: PHOTO GALLERY

EASTON, Md. – A short delay in graduation exercises at Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Easton meant that the 41 seniors were able to gather together at Ss. Peter and Paul Church for commencement on June 18.

The ceremony followed all local health guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bishop Malooly was able to join parish and school leaders in presiding over a graduation that featured all of the usual elements, such as student speeches. Father James Nash, pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul, encouraged the graduates to “use the gifts they have been given, to go forth, to stand for what is right and just, to make a difference in the world, and to always be Christ the others.”

Each graduate also received a Bible from the parish that was blessed by Father Michael Angeloni, associate pastor.

The principal, James Nemeth, lauded the class for its perseverance and commitment throughout their four years. He said they have “an unlimited capacity to lead courageously, transform lives, and make their communities and the world a better place.”

All photos by Jason Minto for The Dialog.