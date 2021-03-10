St. Elizabeth School sixth-graders head outside to make volcanoes erupt: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Sixth-graders at St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington got to enjoy some spring-like weather on March 10 while wrapping up a social studies project mixed with some science.

The students headed outside with volcanoes they had made to make them erupt. Their teacher, Eileen Lisowski, said the students had to make a slideshow about a volcano, with information about its location and how many times it had erupted, for example. At the end of the project was the payoff.

“Today’s the day we get to erupt it,” she said.

To do that, the students poured baking soda and dish detergent into the structure. Some added red food coloring to more accurately represent lava. The final step was pouring vinegar into the volcanoes to trigger a chemical reaction that resulted in fizz emerging from the top and running down the sides.

All photos by Mike Lang.