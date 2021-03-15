St. Helena’s, other parishes carefully present Lenten fish frys as coronavirus restrictions begin to loosen: Photo gallery

If it’s Lent, it’s time for a fish fry at your local parish.

At least that’s been the case for so many years in the past.

Many local parishes saw typical Lenten observations blown up since last year’s outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But vaccinations and other work to combat the disease have allowed for a loosening of some restrictions.

St. Helena’s is one of the parishes where restrictions remain in place, but fish frys are under way.

Limited socially distanced seating for is available for members of the same household. Parish volunteers are also offering takeout and curbside pickup. Telephone orders accepted starting at 4 p.m.; pickup starts at 5 p.m. Credit cards accepted. To place a call-ahead order, (302) 598-8685.

Among the other fish fry events in the diocese:

• Friday, 4-7 p.m., Holy Cross Church, Dover. Due to COVID restrictions dinners are take-out only; 219 Vetco Blvd. Camden. More information, (302) 674-5783.

• Friday, Saturday, Sunday: St. Jude the Apostle Church, Lewes. “Grab and Go Soup” available following Stations on Fridays, (except Good Friday), after 4 p.m. Mass Saturday, and after 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses on Sunday. Each week two varieties of soup will be prepared, a meat-free vegetable soup, and a soup of the week. All freshly prepared, in one-quart containers, refrigerated, and ready to take home to heat and eat. Go to side door of the PLC or, weather permitting, main entrance of the church. $6 a quart /2 quarts for $10. The Knights will also deliver any soup available on Monday each week. More information, (302) 644-7300.

• Fridays, St. Francis De Sales, Salisbury, Md.: Drive-through only, utilizing parking lots. Organizers will take orders from the parking lot and hope to have no more than a five-minute wait once orders are taken. The three dinners will be: fish and shrimp — Feb. 26 and March 12; crabcake and shrimp — March 26. Proceeds support the Appalachia Service Project Youth Mission at St. Francis. More information, (410) 742-6443.

• March 19, 5-8 p.m., Holy Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark. hosted by the Hispanic Community. Order take out dinners include baked salmon, baked fish, fried fish, tamales de Raja, tacos Dorados. For more information or to order before March 14, contact Marta Just, (302) 731 2436.

• March 5, 19 and 26, St. John the Beloved. Takeout meals include baked founder, roll, tartar sauce, chips, cookie and drink for $8; vegetable lentil soup, $5 per pint. Meals must be prepaid; pickkup outside the parish hall from 5-6:30 p.m. Deadline for ordering is Tuesday before each Friday. Order online at https://tinyurl.com/SJB2021FishFry. More information, email sjbfishfry@gmail.com or call (302) 998-7271.