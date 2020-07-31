Ursuline Academy produces a bit of holiday cheer with Christmas in July parade: PHOTO GALLERY

WILMINGTON — The weather outside may have been frightful, but it was a delightful evening at Ursuline Academy on July 30 as the school hosted its first Christmas in July parade on its Wilmington campus.

New Lower School principal Sam Varano and some of her teachers greeted families as they arrived with refreshing snow cones in the crushing heat and humidity. The drive-through parade featured several inflatable Christmas decorations, including Santa Claus relaxing in a hammock and another with St. Nick paddling in a boat.

Holiday music played as the families drove through.

All photos by Mike Lang