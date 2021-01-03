WATCH: Bishop Malooly celebrates Mass of the Epiphany of the Lord at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

Click the video above to join a replay of Bishop Malooly celebrating the Mass of the Epiphany of the Lord at Cathedral of St. Peter the morning of Jan. 3 in the Diocese of Wilmington.

“Today we celebrate the Epiphany, God our Father making his infant son manifest to all the world,” the bishop said at the start of Mass.

“First, the shepherds … then the wise men, representing the rest of the world, they came. Right from the beginning, the Father makes it very clear that Jesus is sent to take care of everyone, to redeem us, and to open the gates of heaven so that we could return there after having lived in sin,” Bishop Malooly said.