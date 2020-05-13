WATCH REPLAY: Bishop Malooly celebrates livestream Mass for Catholic schools; De Sales medal winners announced

The sun shines brightly on the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington on May 13 as an annual ritual takes places inside.

Not much ritual has taken place in the season of coronavirus for the senior class of 2020, but in the Diocese of Wilmington these students experienced a virtual tradition as Bishop Malooly celebrated Mass for Catholic schools.

The Mass livestream is replayed here from the Cathedral of St. Peter. Students joined in online.

Following the Mass, Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools, and Carol Ripken, the assistant superintendent, announced the recipients of the annual St. Francis de Sales Awards and other honors among Catholic school students.

The de Sales awards are given to 10 seniors from each Catholic high school in the Diocese of Wilmington. The medals feature St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of the diocese, on one side, and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us” on the reverse.

Viewers can watch the livestream replay here, on the Diocese of Wilmington website or on the diocese YouTube channel.