Esser brothers score all three goals as Salesianum School recaptures DIAA soccer title: Photo gallery

DOVER — Salesianum’s soccer team had last year on its mind for most of this season. The Sals lost the 2024 DIAA Division I state soccer championship against Caesar Rodney at Dover High School, and they weren’t about to let that happen again.

Chase Esser scored two goals, and his younger brother Brady had a goal and an assist as Salesianum exacted a bit of revenge with a 3-0 blanking of the Riders on Nov. 15 at Dover. It was the program’s 23rd state championship.

Brady Esser said the loss in the title game in 2024 was on the team’s mind a long time.

“This year, we wanted to play Caesar Rodney and win,” he said.

“I’ve been waiting for this matchup since last year when we lost. And we had to get back, and that’s all that matters,” Chase added.

Sals goalkeeper Thomas De Rosa made a stop early, but for the most part, the Riders could not get the ball that far. Salesianum defenders Dominic Ciriaco, Noah Nemeth and Elijah Asiyo frustrated the Riders and helped start several good Salesianum counters.

Caesar Rodney keeper Logan Simmons stopped a Sals shot in the opening minutes, and the Sals headed a corner kick just wide in the ninth minute. Three minutes later, they had another corner. This time, Joseph Turturo tapped the ball to a teammate and moved toward the top of the 18-yard box, where he received a return pass. Turturo turned and sent the ball to Chase Esser about 12 yards out, and Esser drilled it into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Simmons kept the score 1-0 midway through the half when he punched a corner kick out of the goal area. DeRosa made a diving stop in the 25th, his most difficult stop of the day.

Brady Esser scored the second goal early in the second half. Bryan Perez-Herrera started the play with a throw-in to Chase Esser, who sent it back to Perez-Herrera. He lofted the ball toward the front of the net, where Brady Esser headed it into the short side of the net.

The Esser brothers teamed up for the final goal. Brady Esser tracked down a through ball down the right side, then moved the ball into the middle of the field, where his brother was waiting. Chase Esser made a move to get around Simmons and hit the empty net.

Chase Esser, a senior, said he and Brady, a sophomore, said the chance to play together is a blessing. And it helped the Sals.

“I’m so grateful to play with my brother for the past two years. It’s been amazing,” he said. “He and I connect up top, and we finish the game off, and we score. I just love it. I couldn’t ask for another way to win this championship this year.”

The feeling was mutual.

“This could be our last game we play together, but it’s the best. Last year, it wasn’t the best, but to play with him, always,” Brady Esser said.

Photos by Don Blake.