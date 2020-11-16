A new era begins for sports in Delaware as Abessinio Stadium opens: Photo gallery

The opening of Abessinio Stadium, Friday, November 13, 2020. Photo/Don Blake
WILMINGTON — Salesianum and Smyrna christened Abessinio Stadium on Nov. 13 with its first event, a 42-30 football win for the Eagles. But the field is just part of the facility. Photographer Don Blake captured some looks at Abessinio Stadium.
Rocco Abessinio speaks to the crowd during the opening of Abessinio Stadium, Friday, November 13, 2020. Photo/Don Blake
Rocco Abessinio does the coin toss during the opening of the stadium that bears his name. Photo/Don Blake
The opening of Abessinio Stadium, Friday, November 13, 2020. Photo/Don Blake
Coach Bill DiNardo steps on to field with the team after halftime during the opening of Abessinio Stadium. Photo/Don Blake
The team takes the field after halftime during the opening of Abessinio Stadium. Photo/Don Blake
The opening of Abessinio Stadium. Photo/Don Blake
Fans exit the gate during the opening of Abessinio Stadium. Photo/Don Blake
A statue of Dominic “Dim” Montero, a Salesianum graduate and football coach, on the grounds of Abessinio Stadium, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Photo/Don Blake