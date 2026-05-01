Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington returns to New Castle County at Church of the Holy Child on June 5

Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington returns to New Castle...

The Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington breakfast returns to New Castle County for the fifth edition of the program since its launch last June.

Business leaders will meet June 5 at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington.

Guest speakers will be Kelly Donahue, director of human resources for the Diocese of Wilmington, and Renee Lewandowski, human resources executive.

Discussion topic will be: “Building a high-trust culture in the workplace” providing perspective from nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8.

Cost is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking