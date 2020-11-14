Smyrna football pulls away from Salesianum in Abessinio Stadium debut

WILMINGTON — Salesianum had taken a one-point lead on Smyrna with 7:08 left in the teams’ football game on Nov. 13, but the Eagles struck back quickly and on multiple occastions on their way to a 42-30 win. It was the debut event at Abessinio Stadium, the Sals’ new home where Baynard Stadium once stood.

Sallies forged the short-lived lead after Joe Montooth scored on a 19-yard run over the right side. Montooth ran on a direct snap, as he had much of the evening after starting quarterback Ryan Rzucidlo left the game with a left ankle injury. It didn’t take the Eagles long to respond.

Quarterback Aidan Sanchez found receiver Jermaine Earl deep down the left sideline on Smyrna’s first play from scrimmage. Earl eluded one defender on his way to a 60-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion put the Eagles back on top just 17 seconds after they had fallen behind.

The visitors regained possession on an interception at their own 44 yard line. A series of short passes moved them down the field, and after a penalty resulted in a third and goal from the Salesianum 19, receiver Devin DeMoe caught a Sanchez pass while sliding into the end zone with 1:11 to go in the third.

Salesianum moved the ball to the Eagles’ 36 on the ensuing drive before losing possession on downs, and Sanchez and his team went to work again. The result was a 15-yard scoring strike to #8Smyrna. The conversion was unsuccessful, but the lead was 19. The Sals would add a late touchdown for the final margin.

Smyrna struck first late in the first quarter. The Eagles recovered a fumble at the Sallies’ 42. Christian Galban finished the drive by rushing the final eight yards. The two-point conversion made it 8-0.

Salesianum answered on its next possession. The Sals covered 70 yards, and Montooth scored the first of his three touchdowns. Smyrna returned the ensuing kickoff to the Sals’ 13, and after a 12-yard run, Wayne Knight went in for a score to make the score 14-7.

Again, the home team responded. Montooth scored from five yards out with 4:13 left in the half, but the extra point attempt rang off the post, keeping the Eagles ahead by a point. The Sals’ defense held, and the offense rushed its way to the Smyrna 13. With the clock running and no timeouts remaining, the Salesianum field-goal team hustled on to the field, and James Collins kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Sals a 16-14 lead at the break.

Salesianum fell to 2-2 and hosts Hodgson on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Smyrna remained unbeaten at 4-0; the Eagles travel to Milford on Thursday at 7.