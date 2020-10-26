A volleyball championship rematch is on the schedule, as is a soft opening at Abessinio Stadium

The weather has turned a bit cooler heading into the week, but that is certain not to bother the young athletes. Weather will not be a factor at the week’s biggest volleyball match, and, on the boys’ side, it’s a big week for the Salesianum soccer program.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Padua (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-3), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Ursuline (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (1-2) at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Newark Charter (2-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military (2-0), noon

Soccer

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m. If you plan on seeing the Sabres in action this season, this is the last week you can do so. Ss. Peter and Paul is playing an abbreviated schedule, which ends with a pair of games this week.

Thursday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Archmere (1-0) at Delaware Military (1-1), 5:30 p.m.

Ursuline (1-0) at Delmarva Christian (2-0), 6:15 p.m. The Raiders are a known quantity among casual volleyball fans, but people should be paying attention as well to Delmarva Christian. The Royals have dominated their conference in recent seasons and are regularly ranked in Delaware.

St. Elizabeth (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

MOT Charter (1-1) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Padua (2-0), 7:15 p.m. The last time these teams met, it was in front of about 2,500 hundred people at the Bob Carpenter Center in the state championship match. This one will be played with just the junior varsity teams in the bleachers, but the intensity promises to be as high as normal for a clash of this magnitude. Both teams are experienced and deep with wins over quality opponents.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter (0-1) at Padua, 2 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (2-0) at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 3:45 p.m.

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Brandywine (2-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at Appoquinimink (2-0), 6 p.m. The Sals and Jaguars have built up quite a rivalry in the past several years. Appoquinimink is one of the few teams that could pose a threat to the Sals’ Division I dominance. Last year, the Sals built a 3-0 lead, only to see the Jags score twice in five minutes and nearly leave Wilmington with the win.

Friday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (0-1), 3:45 p.m. The Auks and Force have been the cream of the Diamond State Athletic Conference in recent years. The two goalkeepers could be the difference in this one, as Archmere features Niko Triantafillou, while the Force counter with Owen Freeman.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at A.I. DuPont (0-2), noon

Delcastle (1-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m. While the finishing touches are still being taken care of, the field at Abessinio Stadium is ready for action, and the Sals and Delcastle will test out the artificial surface on a late Saturday afternoon.

Football

Wednesday

Delaware Military (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 7 p.m. at Delaware Military Academy. The Vikings will be the home team against DMA. This game was moved to a Wednesday because of a scheduling conflict, so all eyes will be on Fusco Memorial Field.

Friday

Salesianum (0-1) at Dover (0-1), 7 p.m.

Lake Forest (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7 p.m.

Archmere (1-0) at Red Lion (1-0), 7:30 p.m.