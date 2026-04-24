Appoquinimink High School takes showdown with Padua Academy in battle of girls soccer powers: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Appoquinimink High School scored two goals within a minute of each other, getting all the offense they would need, in a 2-0 win over Padua Academy in a battle of Division I girls soccer heavyweights on April 23.

The Jaguars and Pandas met at Fusco Fields at Salesianum, on turf and in prime time. For much of the evening, the defenses took center stage, with neither offense able to generate much in the way of a serious scoring threat.

The Pandas’ best opportunity in the first half came in the 26th minute when Kasey Nwokobia took a crossing pass in front of the Appo goalkeeper and sent a shot just left of the goal. A minute later, the Pandas sent a free kick from about 40 yards out directly to the net.

Padua keeper Ellie Semmel (St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, Avondale, Pa.) stopped a shot high in stoppage time in the first half to keep the game scoreless.

The Jaguars were the more aggressive team in the second half, getting a few solid free kicks and a corner kick in the 51st that was sent just wide right. Another corner was headed over the end line. Finally, in the 59th, a steal resulted in an Appo player going one on one with Semmel and finding the far right side of the net.

Thirty seconds later, Semmel made a quality save, but it resulted in an Appoquinimink corner kick. This time, the inbounds pass found the head of a Jaguar and then the back of the net, doubling the lead. The Appo defense was able to maintain the shutout.

Final statistics were not available Friday morning. Appo improved to 7-0-1 and hosts Middletown on April 27 at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Division I final. Padua (2-3-1) returns to the pitch on April 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter.

Photos by Mike Lang.