Archmere Academy takes control early in boys lacrosse win over Delaware Military Academy: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere used an aggressive checking game to create opportunities, many of which ended up in the net in a 14-5 win in boys lacrosse over Delaware Military Academy on April 21 on the Auks’ home turf.

The Auks spread their offense out equally throughout the game. They scored four goals in the first and third quarters and three each in the second and fourth. A number of impressive saves by Seahawks goalie Jonathan Kryspin kept the Auks from winning by a bigger margin.

Quin Duncan got the Auks on the board with a goal two minutes into the contest. Dean Sheehan scored two minutes later, carrying the ball half the length of the field with his long stick before shooting. Ryan Hagenberg (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) was next; following a save by Kryspin, he deposited the rebound.

DMA was plagued by turnovers in the first half, and Archmere made them pay. One of those resulted in the fourth goal. Jonah Kuzinski found himself all alone in front of the Seahawks’ net, took a pass from behind the net and scored with two seconds left in the quarter.

After a few more saves by the Seahawks, Jack King got the Auks on the board in the second with a deke and dodge before his shot. Jackson Grandell answered, taking the faceoff and running the length of the field before getting one behind Auks goalie Zidane Brena. That was the only Seahawks’ goal of the half, and Archmere added two more before the half.

The Auks scored the first four goals of the third quarter before DMA picked up a pair in the final minute. The same pattern prevailed in the fourth, with the Auks scoring three before the Seahawks tog their last two, also in the last minute of the quarter.

Unofficially, Duncan led the way with four goals, and Kuzinski added a hat trick. Archmere (3-3) remains at home for its next game, which is Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tower Hill.

Grandell scored three for the Seahawks. Delaware Military (2-4) is home against McKean on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.