Archmere Academy soccer nabs homecoming win over Brandywine High School: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Brandywine gave Archmere all the Auks could handle in their boys soccer matchup on Oct. 10, but the Auks managed two second-half goals in a 2-0 shutout win. The homecoming weekend win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Auks.

Both teams had chances in the opening half, including several relatively short free kicks and a number of corner kicks, but no one was able to score. The Bulldogs opened the second half with some pressure, but Archmere managed to get on the board first.

In the 49th minute, a long pass down the middle got to Jackson Spruance. He tipped the ball in on Brandywine keeper Oscar Aguilar-Camacho, with the pair narrowly missing a collision about eight yards in front of the goal line. The ball got past the keeper and rolled home.

Archmere goalkeeper Dean Sheehan made a diving stop 10 minutes after the goal, and the Bulldogs had a few opportunities to tie as the half moved on. The Auks got some breathing room with nine minutes remaining as Ryan Fiss was able to back tap a crossing pass into the net for the 2-0 advantage.

Brandywine kept the pressure on, earning four corner kicks and taking two more free kicks before the whistle sounded, but Sheehan and the defense kept them off the scoreboard.

Sheehan finished with five saves. Archmere (4-5) is home against Tatnall on Oct. 15 at 3:45 p.m. Brandywine (5-4) hosts Cape Henlopen on Oct. 13 at 4:45 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.