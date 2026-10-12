Every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and many children and families would benefit from this financial assistance — cdow.org/sayyes

“At the present time, neither of the governors of the states of Delaware nor Maryland have made a decision regarding their respective state’s participation in the FSTC. Believing, however, that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and that many children and families in our states would benefit from this financial assistance, I write to bring this tremendous opportunity to your attention.”

Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.