Archmere boys swim to victory against Conrad, but Red Wolves capture girls meet

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Joseph Marino swims to victory for the Auks. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

WILMINGTON — Archmere’s swimming teams managed a split with Conrad on Feb. 6 at the Walnut Street YMCA. The boys took a 113-48 decision, while the girls fell to the Red Wolves, 96-70.

In the boys’ meet, the Auks had one double winner, Owen Hendrixson, who captured both the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Conrad’s Jacob Benson also won a pair of events, the 50 free and the 100 backstroke.

Teammates help the swimmers in the 500 freestyle. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

Scoring Summary:
200 Medley Relay – Archmere (Joseph Marino, Adam Linton, John Jordan, Max Iacono), 1:51.42
200 Freestyle – Owen Phillips, A, 2:15.09
200 Individual Medley – Jacob Piretti, A, 2:13.44
50 Freestyle – Benson, C, 23.12
100 Butterfly – Marino, A, 57.72
100 Freestyle – Hendrixson, A, 52.59
500 Freestyle – Nathaniel Bustard, A, 5:54.19
200 Free Relay – Archmere (Hendrixson, Marino, Jordan, Piretti), 1:42.72
100 Backstroke – Benson, C, 1:01.42
100 Breaststroke – Hendrixson, A, 1:14.44
400 Free Relay – Archmere (Iacono, Conor Bradley, Hendrixson, Piretti), 3:46.81

For the girls, Conrad won 10 of the 11 events. The Auks’ lone winner was Charlotte Kelly, who placed first in the 50 freestyle.

Archmere and Conrad swimmers are neck-and-neck. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

Scoring Summary:
200 Medley Relay – CSS: (Rayne Sheats, Lila Fanelli, Sarah Dixon, Keely Fitzgerald), 2:02.84
200 Freestyle – Julia Coughlin, CSS, 2:22.41
200 Individual Medley – Fanelli, CSS, 2:22.75
50 Freestyle – Kelly, A, 29.31
100 Butterfly – Dixon, CSS, 1:11.59
100 Freestyle – Sheats, CSS, 1:01.03
500 Freestyle – Fitzgerald, CSS, 5:33.22
200 Free Relay – CSS (Paige Morrill, Katelyn Fitzgerald, Josephina Mellaseca, Fitzgerald), 1:56.50
100 Backstroke – Sheats, CSS, 1:11.59
100 Breaststroke – Fanelli, CSS, 1:12.90
400 Free Relay CSS (Morrill, Coughlin, Dixon, Fitzgerald), 4:15.34

The boys improved to 6-2, while the girls are now 1-8. Both teams are back in action on Tuesday against Sanford and Thursday against Tower Hill. Both are at 3:30 p.m. at the Walnut Street YMCA.

