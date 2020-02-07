Lenten Revival aimed at prayers to end violence in Diocese of Wilmington set for Feb. 17-19

All residents within the Diocese of Wilmington are invited to join an effort for peace and harmony with Ministry for Black Catholics at Our Lady of Fatima Church in New Castle for a Lenten Revival.

The revival will take place three consecutive nights, Feb. 17–19 at 6:30 p.m. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. before the event begins.

This Lenten Revival hopes to ease the minds of those surrounded by violence and to enliven people’s spirits and spread hope throughout the community, according to Father Paul M. Williams, pastor at St. Joseph on French Street is Wilmington.

Rev. Robert Seay from Our Lady of Angels Church in New Orleans, La., will be the preacher for the revival each night. One of Rev. Seay’s devotions is traveling to other parishes for missions and revivals.

Father Williams, diocesan director of ministry for black Catholics, says that he has “no expectations whatsoever,” as far as attendance, “I’m just full of hope.”

As the event’s central focus is on lifting the spirits of those in the community, the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and Holy Gospel Choir from Dover will be in attendance. The Dover group will appear on Tuesday.

Nine members who are dual members to the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and Philadelphia Choir have been invited to sing during the installation Mass of Archbishop Nelson Perez at the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Feb. 18.