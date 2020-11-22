Archmere builds big first-quarter lead, remains undefeated after shutout of Wilmington Charter

CLAYMONT — Archmere continued its pursuit of a Division II football state tournament berth with a 54-0 win over the Charter School of Wilmington on a sunny Nov. 21 afternoon. Seven different Auks scored touchdowns against the overwhelmed Force as Archmere improved to 5-0 in the shortened season.

The Auks received the ball to start the game, and they went to work immediately. After returning the ball to the Charter 36, the offense picked up 14 yards on first down on a pass from Chris Albero to Jake Hernick. Three rushes later, Kieran Udovich scored from three yards out with 9:58 to go in the first.

On Charter’s first play from scrimmage, Conor Udovich intercepted a pass and returned it to the Force 4. Mike Mallamaci ran it in from there, and the lead doubled in a 15-second span.

Before the first quarter ended, Mallamaci was on the receiving end of a 14-yard scoring strike from Albero, and after regaining the ball on downs, Albero keyed another touchdown drive. This one was 51 yards and included a 20-yard pass to Kieran Udovich, a 13-yarder to Mallamaci, and an 8-yard TD toss to Sanjay Long.

Conor Udovich made a leaping touchdown catch early in the second quarter, and Kevin DiGregorio scored after interepting a pass. Micah Walker added a short scoring run before the half, and Justin Hagenberg reached the end zone on a 43-yard run for the lone score of the second half.

Archmere’s defense caused four turnovers overall, and Scott Lucarelli recorded five solo tacles and an interception. Offensively, Albero was 8 for 14 pasing for 125 yards and three touchdowns. The Auks host 4-0 Delaware Military Academy next Saturday at 11 a.m. in a key Diamond State Athletic Conference battle.

Charter (0-5) hosts Conrad next Saturday morning at 11.

All photos by Mike Lang.