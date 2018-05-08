Baker leads shorthanded Salesianum past St. Elizabeth in pitching duel

WILMINGTON – Senior Jon Baker led host Salesianum past St Elizabeth, 1-0, on May 8. The Sals starting line up was missing a few starters but Baker was solid all game long.

The Sals, ranked fifth in the state by 302Sports.com, picked up the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first as Baker led off with a single and scored on a single by third baseman Connor Murphy.

Baker was dealing on the mound as he struck out four thru two innings. The Vikings had a chance to get on the board as Hayden Trimarco reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second after a walk to Thomas Maddams. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, but Baker struck out Craig Small and got Andrew Spychalski to ground out back to him.

Vikings pitcher Justin Brooks was also on his game, keeping the Sals lineup off balance. The Sals thought they added another run in the bottom of the sixth when Murphy hit a bomb that rolled all the way to the hill in right field. Murphy circled the bases for an apparent home run, but the Vikings successfully appealed that Murphy missed first base. The umpires agreed, and Murphy was called out.

Baker struck out the side in the seventh to end the game as he retired the last 11 batters in order. He finished the game only giving up two hits and struck out 10. The Sals (9-4) will travel to Claymont on Thursday to face Archmere.