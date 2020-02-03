Basketball enters last month of regular season, while wrestling and swimming go into home stretch

Basketball enters last month of regular season, while wrestling and swimming go...

The calendar has reached February, which means a few things. High school basketball teams have just over three weeks to earn enough points to get into the state tournament or to solidify a spot. Wrestlers and swimmers will be competing for state championships before the month ends.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Delmarva Christian (14-1) at St. Thomas More (0-15), 4:30 p.m.

Germantown Academy (Pa.) at St. Elizabeth (9-4), 5 p.m. The Vikings welcome perennial Pennsylvania powerhouse GA to Wilmington. St. Elizabeth will be in search of its second straight win over a Keystone State opponent after taking one at Neshaminy over the weekend.

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-10) at Salisbury Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Padua (8-5) at Saint Mark’s (11-3), 7:15 p.m. These Catholic rivals meet for the second time, with the Spartans out to avenge a loss to the Pandas.

Wednesday

Holly Grove Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Salisbury Christian, 5 p.m.

Caravel (6-7) at Archmere (11-4), 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline (6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at William Penn (4-10), 4:30 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Ss Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Sussex Central (9-5), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. Padua, 12:45 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. The second annual SL24 Memorial Classic includes four games including Catholic schools, beginning with this one between the longtime rivals. The Pandas have not defeated Ursuline since 2006, and the Raiders have been playing better as the season has gone on.

Archmere vs. Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Delmarva Christian (12-2) at St. Thomas More (1-12), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Cristo Rey Jesuit (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (11-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-10), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (8-8) at Tatnall (5-9), 5:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Salisbury Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Middletown (8-6) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More vs. Freire Charter (8-4), 4 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club, Wilmington

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Mount Pleasant (12-3) at St. Elizabeth, 2:15 p.m. The Vikings play host to the Green Knights, who are always among Delaware’s more competitive teams. Samahj Gaymon leads the talented Mount squad, while Nasir Brown has paced the multi-pronged St. E’s attack.

Salesianum (7-8) vs. Saint Mark’s, 8:30 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse

Wrestling

Monday

St. Elizabeth and Dickinson at Sanford, 4:30 p.m.

Caesar Rodney at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere and Wilmington Christian at Newark Charter, 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Sussex Central, 1 p.m.

Ice hockey

Friday

Loyola Blakefield (Md.) vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. at Talbot Community Center

Salesianum vs. West Chester East (Pa.), 5:15 p.m. at Ice Line, West Chester, Pa.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Tatnall vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club, Wilmington (girls only)

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester, 3 p.m. at Cambridge YMCA (boys only)

Delaware Military vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA, Wilmington

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m.

Conrad vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA, Wilmington

Friday

Conrad vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA, Wilmington