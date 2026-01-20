Basketball takes center stage for Catholic high school teams in Diocese of Wilmington

Basketball takes center stage for Catholic high school teams in Diocese of...

With the basketball regular season about half over, observers have started to look toward the postseason. There are a few games this week that will grab attention and could possibly sell out their buildings.

On the boys’ side, Archmere welcomes St. Elizabeth in a key Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup. Archmere students have taken notice of the Auks’ fast start and and are likely to show up in big numbers. The Auks are the opponents a few nights later when Saint Mark’s celebrates the life of their late athletic director, Matt Smith. And high-powered Howard will be firing away in a battle with Salesianum that is sure to sell out.

Archmere and St. Elizabeth also meet Tuesday on the girls’ side as the Auks attempt to upset the top-ranked Vikings. Two days later, they visit a Conrad team with designs on the Blue Hen Conference Flight B championship.

There is a chance of snow later this week, so make sure games are still on before heading out.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 20

St. Elizabeth (6-5) at Archmere (8-0), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-6) at Red Lion (6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

Howard (7-4) at Salesianum (8-7), 7:315 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Archmere at Woodbridge (6-4), 1:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (3-6), 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Salesianum (2-2) at Delaware Military (3-0), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (0-3) at Middletown (1-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22

Red Lion (0-0) and Wilmington Christian (0-4) at Archmere (4-3), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Conrad (1-2), 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23-Saturday, Jan. 24

Salesianum at the Coal Cracker Wrestling Tournament, Lehighton Area (Pa.) High School

Saturday, Jan. 24

Archmere at Howard Wildcat Invitational, 8 a.m. at Howard High School

Cape Henlopen and Germantown Academy (Pa.) at Saint Mark’s, noon. In theater

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Archmere (6-2) at St. Elizabeth (9-3), 6 p.m.

Ursuline (5-5) at Saint Mark’s (8-4), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22

Archmere at Concord (10-2), 3:30 p.m.

Padua (6-6) at Wildwood Catholic (N.J.), 5:30 p.m.

Annapolis Area Christian at SS. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (5-2), noon

Sunday, Jan. 25

St. Elizabeth vs. Neshaminy (Pa.), 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson University as part of the Maggie Lucas Showcase

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Thursday, Jan. 22

Salesianum (7-1)/Ursuline (6-0) vs. Saint Mark’s (4-0 boys, 4-1 girls), 3:30 p.m. at the Clarence Fraim Boys Club

Saturday, Jan. 24

Archmere (2-3 boys, 2-4 girls) vs. Newark Charter ((4-1 boys, 4-2 girls), 9 a.m. at McKean High School

Salesianum/Ursuline at Hill School (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Friday, Jan. 23

Padua, Ursuline and Salesianum at Dr. Sander Schorcher’s Meet, Armory Track and Field Center, New York

Saturday, Jan. 24

Saint Mark’s, Archmere and Ursuline at Tower Hill Quad Meet, 9 a.m., Carpenter Field House