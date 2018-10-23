Boys sports feature big matchups in soccer, football

For the boys’ teams, the soccer season moves toward its conclusion with postseason berths and seeding still to be determined. In football, every game is important for all four Catholic schools, which have designs on tournament play.

Soccer

Tuesday

St. Mark’s (6-6-1) at Newark Charter (5-5-2), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (6-4-2) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club.

Ss. Peter and Paul (5-7-1) at Friends School of Baltimore, 4:!5 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (9-2-1) at Salesianum (9-2), 7:30 p.m., Baynard Stadium. Division I powerhouses Charter and Sallies take to the field under the lights for the Sals’ senior night. This could be a preview of a playoff pairing at some point over the next three weeks.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Mount Pleasant (0-11-1), 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Kingsway (N.J.), 4 p.m.

Friday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Sussex Central (7-3-1), noon. The Spartans close out the regular season with another challenging matchup, this time in Georgetown.

Salesianum vs. St. Elizabeth, 2 p.m. at Salesianum

Football

Friday

Archmere (6-1) at Red Lion (2-4), 7 p.m.

Woodbridge (5-2) at St. Mark’s (4-3), 7 p.m. The Spartans will have their hands full as they attempt to end a two-game losing streak. The Blue Raiders still pack a formidable punch, although St. Mark’s has played all of its opponents tight. Two of their three losses are by six points each.

Westminster (Md.) at Salesianum (5-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals could use a win against the high-scoring Owls, who come to Baynard Stadium sporting a 6-2 record. Every point is valuable in the chase for a berth in the six-team Division I tournament.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at New Church (Pa.), 1 p.m.