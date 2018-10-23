Girls regular seasons near end, postseason berths and seeding in view

The girls have reached the final week of the regular season in volleyball, while field hockey is close behind. Before the state tournament fields are set, there are several enticing matchups in both sports.

Field hockey

Tuesday

Padua (9-0) at St. Georges (7-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (7-5) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at A.I. duPont (4-7-1), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere vs. Conrad (2-8), 3:45 p.m., McKean High School

St. Elizabeth at Padua, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Design Thinking Academy (2-4) at St. Thomas More, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cape Henlopen (10-1) at Padua, 1 p.m. The defending Division I state champions travel to Forbes Field to meet the Pandas in what could be a tournament preview. This is the third game of the week for both teams as they squeeze in games before the end of the regular season. Expect a defensive battle; the Vikings have allowed just three goals all season, and those came in their lone loss. Padua has given up only two goals, and those came in one game.

Volleyball

Tuesday

ECHS@DSU (1-10) at St. Thomas More (8-5), 4 p.m.

Ursuline (11-2) at Archmere (13-1), 6:15 p.m. The Auks wrap up their regular season with a visit from the Raiders in a possible tournament preview. Ursuline’s defense will be tested against the powerful Auks front line. It’s the start of a challenging week for the Raiders.

Padua (12-1) at St. Mark’s (8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

MOT Charter (2-10) at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Newark (3-9), 6 p.m.

Ursuline at Padua, 7:15 p.m. The neighboring archrivals meet for the second time this season. Padua swept the Raiders in the first match, but five sets is always a possibility. Seating could be at a premium for this match.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Ursuline, 1:45 p.m. These teams regularly get together on the final day of the regular season, and 2018 is no different. The Spartans and Raiders will both be playing in the postseason, but seeding could be affected by the outcome.

Soccer

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5) at Salisbury School, 3:30 p.m. The Sabres meet Salisbury in the semifinal round of the ESIAC tournament.