Caravel scores three second-half goals to down St. Elizabeth soccer

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth put together a strong first half for the second game in a row, but Caravel scored three times in the second half to defeat the Vikings, 4-2, in boys soccer on Sept. 12 at Alapocas Run State Park.

The Buccaneers’ Patrick St. Leger started the scoring in the 10th minute, scoring on a penalty kick after being fouled in the 18-yard box. The Vikings took the lead, however, scoring twice in a four-minute span in the middle of the half. Zachary Justison netted the first on an assist to Joshua Christof, while Christof got on the board in the 25th. Colin Hockenbrock earned the helper on the second goal.

Zayd Akhtar leveled the score three minutes into the second half, and the game remained 2-2 for nearly half an hour. But Parmeet Singh got the go-ahead marker in the 71st minute, and he also added the insurance tally just two minutes later.

Caravel had the edge in shots, 13-6, and corner kicks, 8-5. Colin Lewis had four saves for the Bucs, while St. Elizabeth keeper Wesley Gant stopped nine. The Buccaneers (1-2) will try to even their record on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home against Odyssey Charter, which is playing its first year of varsity competition. The Vikings fell to 0-4 and look to right the ship on Monday at 3:45 p.m. against Concord back at Alapocas Run.