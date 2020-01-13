Catholic rivalries highlight week in high school basketball

A few traditional rivalries will be renewed this week on the hardwood, including Saint Mark’s and Salesianum on the boys’ side. For the girls, a full day of hoops at the 76ers Fieldhouse includes two Catholic high schools. And after some dual-meet action early in the week, all four of the Catholic school wrestling teams are headed to tournaments over the weekend.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Archmere (5-4) at McKean (3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (10-0) at Padua (3-4), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans hit the road to start their Catholic Conference schedule against the Pandas. The game will pit two of the state’s better bigs against each other in Saint Mark’s Serena Pluta and Padua’s Michelle Kozicki, who is expected back after missing two games.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Thomas More (0-9), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Hodgson (4-5) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-3) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Padua vs. Conrad (7-2), 10 a.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse

St. Elizabeth (5-4) vs. Germantown Academy (Pa.), 11:45 a.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. St. Elizabeth has won three in a row but faces a stiff test against the Patriots, a Pennsylvania powerhouse. Germantown Academy entered the week with a record of 14-3 and two Division I commits on the roster.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

Archmere (4-4) at Salesianum (3-7), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. Thomas More (1-8) at Hodgson (3-3), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-5) at Beth Tfiloh, 5:45 p.m.

Archmere at Delaware Military (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-6) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The rivals get together for the first time this season, each looking to climb closer to .500. The Spartans and Sals nearly always put on a close show in front of a big crowd, and this night in Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium should be no different.

Saturday

Tower Hill (7-1) at Archmere, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (1-7), 2 p.m.

Christiana (2-6) at St. Elizabeth (7-1), 2:15 p.m.

Ice hockey

Friday

Boyertown (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Wrestling

Monday

St. Elizabeth vs. Howard and Glasgow, 4 p.m. at Glasgow

Sanford at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere at Tower Hill, 6:30 p.m. The Auks and Hillers are both undefeated in dual meets, so something has to give in cozy Weaver Gymnasium.

Wednesday

Red Lion and Wilmington Christian at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill Classic, 5 p.m. at Tower Hill

Saturday

St. Elizabeth and Archmere at the Green Knight Classic, 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant

Friday-Saturday

Salesianum at Cavalier Duals, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Conrad vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA

Padua vs. Sanford, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Thursday

Beth Tfiloh vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton YMCA (boys only)

Salesianum vs. Father Judge (Pa.), 7:30 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Middle School (boys only)

Saint Mark’s vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Newark Charter, 4 p.m. at McKean. The girls’ meet today pits the last four state champions against each other. Ursuline took the title in 2016 and ’17, while the Patriots have captured the last two.

Tatnall vs. Padua, time TBD at Fraim Boys Club