Catholic rivalries highlight week in high school basketball

A few traditional rivalries will be renewed this week on the hardwood, including Saint Mark’s and Salesianum on the boys’ side. For the girls, a full day of hoops at the 76ers Fieldhouse includes two Catholic high schools. And after some dual-meet action early in the week, all four of the Catholic school wrestling teams are headed to tournaments over the weekend.
Girls
Basketball
Monday
Archmere (5-4) at McKean (3-6), 3:45 p.m.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (10-0) at Padua (3-4), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans hit the road to start their Catholic Conference schedule against the Pandas. The game will pit two of the state’s better bigs against each other in Saint Mark’s Serena Pluta and Padua’s Michelle Kozicki, who is expected back after missing two games.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Thomas More (0-9), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Hodgson (4-5) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Delaware Military (2-3) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
Padua vs. Conrad (7-2), 10 a.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse
St. Elizabeth (5-4) vs. Germantown Academy (Pa.), 11:45 a.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. St. Elizabeth has won three in a row but faces a stiff test against the Patriots, a Pennsylvania powerhouse. Germantown Academy entered the week with a record of 14-3 and two Division I commits on the roster.
Boys
Basketball
Tuesday
Archmere (4-4) at Salesianum (3-7), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
St. Thomas More (1-8) at Hodgson (3-3), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (2-5) at Beth Tfiloh, 5:45 p.m.
Archmere at Delaware Military (4-3), 6:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (2-6) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The rivals get together for the first time this season, each looking to climb closer to .500. The Spartans and Sals nearly always put on a close show in front of a big crowd, and this night in Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium should be no different.
Saturday
Tower Hill (7-1) at Archmere, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (1-7), 2 p.m.
Christiana (2-6) at St. Elizabeth (7-1), 2:15 p.m.
Friday
Boyertown (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center
Wrestling
Monday
St. Elizabeth vs. Howard and Glasgow, 4 p.m. at Glasgow
Sanford at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere at Tower Hill, 6:30 p.m. The Auks and Hillers are both undefeated in dual meets, so something has to give in cozy Weaver Gymnasium.
Wednesday
Red Lion and Wilmington Christian at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill Classic, 5 p.m. at Tower Hill
Saturday
St. Elizabeth and Archmere at the Green Knight Classic, 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant
Friday-Saturday
Salesianum at Cavalier Duals, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Tuesday
Conrad vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA
Padua vs. Sanford, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA
Thursday
Beth Tfiloh vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton YMCA (boys only)
Salesianum vs. Father Judge (Pa.), 7:30 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Middle School (boys only)
Saint Mark’s vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Western YMCA
Ursuline at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Newark Charter, 4 p.m. at McKean. The girls’ meet today pits the last four state champions against each other. Ursuline took the title in 2016 and ’17, while the Patriots have captured the last two.
Tatnall vs. Padua, time TBD at Fraim Boys Club