Declan Kirby’s third-chance goal propels Delaware Military Academy boys soccer past Saint Mark’s

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s and Delaware Military Academy battled for more than an hour during their boys soccer matinee on Oct. 22 with neither getting on the scoreboard. But the Seahawks took advantage of two Spartans miscues, turning them into the game’s only goals in a 2-0 win.

DMA nearly opened the scoring in the 54th minute when Jared Ocampo deked around a defender and went in one-on-one against Saint Mark’s goalkeeper Andrew Wenger. His shot, however, caught the side of his foot and sailed high and wide right. They would not miss on their next big opportunity.

Declan Kirby picked off a Spartans pass in the 57th minute about 30 yards in front of Wenger. His first attempt was blocked by a defender, but it bounced right back to Kirby. He sent a shot on net, but Wenger was there for the stop. The rebound, however, ended up once again with Kirby, and this time he found the net to put his tam on top, 1-0.

The Spartans turned up the pressure in the final 15 minutes, driving into the sun at Fusco Memorial Field looking to equalize. They nearly did in the 69th, as Spartans sophomore Nick Carrelll accepted a crossing pass and sent the ball in on DMA keeper Colin Lawville, who made a diving stop.

The pressure continued until the final minute. A Spartans defender attempted to tap the ball back to Wenger, but the kick was too soft, and the Seahawks’ Jack Rees read it perfectly. He stepped between Wenger and the ball and chipped it into the net for the insurance tally.

Each team recorded seven shots, and Saint Mark’s had five corner kicks to the Seahawks’ one. Wenger was credited with five saves. The Spartans (0-1) host St. Elizabeth on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Lawville also had five saves for the Seahawks, who improved to 2-0. They travel to Caravel on Monday for a 6:15 p.m. start.

All photos by Mike Lang.