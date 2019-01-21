Despite a holiday, a busy week of high school sports awaits

The holiday break is a distant memory for the various high school sports teams. Most have off for Martin Luther King Day, but a busy week is in store for lots of squads. There are a few enticing matchups in each of the sports.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Salesianum (7-3) at Martin Luther King (Pa.), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-10), 5:30 p.m.

Conrad (6-8) at Archmere (9-2), 6:15 p.m.

Howard (4-8) at St. Elizabeth (5-7), 6:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (7-3) at Delaware Military (4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More (5-5) at Salisbury (Md.), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Gunston (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 7 p.m.

Archmere at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The Auks face a tough road test against the Spartans. Darren DiRenzo leads Archmere’s offensive attack, while St. Mark’s has, among others, Eric Ludman.

St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m. The teams meet for the second time this season, and their games are normally tight, no matter what the records are. The Vikings will be looking to avenge a loss earlier in January, but to do that, they will have to win inside an unfriendly Birkenheuer Gymnasium.

Wrestling

Wednesday

Salesianum at Wilmington Charter, 6 p.m.

Archmere at Delaware Military, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Legacy Duals, 9 a.m. at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Sussex Central at Salesianum, 1 p.m.

Ice hockey

Monday

Sun Valley (Pa.) vs. St. Mark’s, 7:40 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Wednesday

Hill (Pa.) vs. St. Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Glenelg Country (Md.), 8 p.m.

St. Mark’s vs. Boyertown (Pa.), 8:05 p.m. at Ice Line

Sunday

St. Elizabeth vs. A.I. DuPont, 8 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (8-2) at Howard (9-2), 4:45 p.m. The week in girls basketball tips off with a doozy. The Vikings, fresh off a win at Ursuline, will attempt to take down one another talented opponent. The leading scorers for these teams are Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo for the Vikings and Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins for the Lady Wildcats, but the supporting casts are also very good.

Archmere (7-5) at Conrad (7-4), 5 p.m. The Auks will take their shot at the defending state champions in a Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup.

Hodgson (9-3) at St. Mark’s (6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-7), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Delmarva Christian (5-4) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Woodbridge (11-0) at Padua (7-3), 7:15 p.m. The Blue Raiders could be 12-0 when they arrive in Wilmington to face the Pandas. Woodbridge will have played nine of its first 12 games at home this season, and they have yet to leave Sussex County. Padua, however, should not underestimate the Blue Raiders, who feature prolific scorers Cha’Kya Johnson and Janeira Scott. The Pandas counter with Michelle Kozicki and Paige Kenton.

St. Mark’s at Ursuline (3-7), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Gunston (Md.) at St. Thomas More (9-1), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Archbishop Prendergast (Pa.), 1 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Cape Henlopen (10-1), 1:30 p.m. St. Elizabeth continues a challenging week with a trip to the beach. But this is no vacation. Cape Henlopen has already matched last year’s win total thanks to a multi-pronged offensive attack that includes Dania Cannon and Morgan Mahoney.

St. Mark’s at Polytech (7-4), 1:30 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Tuesday

St. Mark’s vs. Archmere, 3 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Salisbury, 3:30 p.m. at Maryland-Eastern Shore

Thursday

Annapolis Area Christian vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m. at Easton YMCA (boys only)

Archmere vs. Caesar Rodney, 3:30 p.m. at YMCA of Central Delaware

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Tower Hill, 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Tatnall vs. Padua, 8 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club (girls only)

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at Hill (Pa.), noon