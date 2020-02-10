DIAA wrestling duals open Wednesday with Salesianum, Archmere, as other sports march toward postseason

Winter sports finally reach postseason action as 16 wrestling teams will battle for two team championships, in Division I and Division II. Two Catholic institutions, Salesianum and Archmere, represent the Catholic schools, one in each division. Meanwhile, on the court, teams are counting those bonus points as tournament berths and seeding begin to take shape.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

First State Military (2-14) at Archmere (13-4), 3:45 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-12), 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-17) at Delmarva Christian (16-1), 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (6-9) at Sanford (15-2), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s (11-5) at Delcastle (9-8), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans look to snap a three-game skid against the Cougars, but a road win will be a challenge. Delcastle’s Emani Lucas-Davis is one of the few players in Delaware who can match the height of the Spartans’ Serena Pluta.

Conrad (14-4) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Auks host the Red Wolves in the Diamond State Athletic Conference finale for both teams. Both are undefeated in the DSAC this season, so the winner picks up the conference title and the automatic state tournament bid that goes with it. Conrad’s experienced starting five has lost just once this season to a Delaware team, while the balanced Auks have two in-state setbacks.

Friday

Christiana at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Pennsville (N.J.) at St. Elizabeth (11-5), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

St. Thomas More (1-14) at Delmarva Christian (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

First State Military (7-10) at Archmere (8-9), 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (12-3) at Salesianum (8-8), 7:30 p.m. The Vikings travel to Sallies for the teams’ second meeting this season. The Sals handed St. Elizabeth its first loss of the season on Jan. 7, and the Vikings enter the rematch on a two-game losing skid. Salesianum, meanwhile, has won three straight.

Thursday

Archmere at Conrad (8-8), 5:15 p.m.

Salesianum at Wilmington Friends (8-7), 5:30 p.m.

Delcastle (11-4) at Saint Mark’s (4-12), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Sussex Tech (10-7) at Salesianum, 6:30 p.m.

Ice hockey

Tuesday

Loyola Blakefield vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., MIAA semifinals.

Friday

Saint Mark’s vs. Archbishop Carroll (Pa.), 9:50 p.m. at the Pond Ice Arena

Wrestling

Wednesday

No. 6 Caesar Rodney at No. 3 Salesianum, 7 p.m. The Sals managed a 9-2 dual-meet record this season, but one of the losses came to the Riders on Feb. 3. The Sals will be looking for a measure of revenge in a DIAA Division I quarterfinal matchup. Each team won seven matches the first time they met.

No. 7 Archmere at No. 2 Woodbridge, 7 p.m. The Auks got into the Division II duals as the seventh seed, earning themselves a trip south to Greenwood to battle the Blue Raiders. Woodbridge and the Auks met at the Legacy Duals on Jan. 25, and the Blue Raiders scored a 62-6 win.

Saturday

Dual-team semifinals, Smyrna High School. If Archmere advances, the Auks would wrestle Saturday against the winner of No. 3 Laurel and No. 6 Lake Forest. The finals are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Should Salesianum defeat Caesar Rodney, the Sals would meet the winner of No. 7 Sussex Tech and No. 2 Milford. The Division I finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Salesianum/Ursuline vs. Conrad, 3:30 p.m. at McKean High School

Tuesday

Sanford vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Wednesday

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m. (girls only)

Conrad vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA (girls only). The Pandas (7-0) are undefeated this season, although they haven’t been in the pool since Feb. 1. They will battle 8-2 Conrad as the state tournament creeps ever closer.

Thursday

Tower Hill vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA. The boys teams from these two schools have put together quite the resume this season. Between them, they have five losses, and all five have come to undefeated Salesianum and once-beaten Wilmington Charter. With the state tournament rapidly approaching, the swimmers are working to shave hundredths of seconds off their times.

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at St. Andrew’s, 1 p.m.

Newark Charter vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at McKean High School (girls only)