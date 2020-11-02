Fall sports reaches midseason with a bunch of big games on tap

The abbreviated, delayed high school fall sports season begins the third of six regular-season weeks. The week is full of rivalry games on the girls’ side, while boys soccer and football have a few intriguing matchups.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Padua (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 3:15 p.m. Two teams off to good starts meet, but both are looking to return to the win column. The Pandas have had just the weekend to mull over their loss to Archmere, but Saint Mark’s has been off a week since falling at Ursuline.

Ursuline (2-3) at Wilmington Friends (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (0-5) at Conrad (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Archmere (5-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Wilmington Friends vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Saturday

Conrad at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Middletown (3-1) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Volleyball

Monday

Newark Charter (2-1) at Archmere (3-0), 6:15 p.m. This match could determine the winner of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The Patriots bring all-state candidate Morgan Ritchie, whose kills will be defended by Auks libero Hannah Wright.

Padua (3-1) at Ursuline (2-0), 7:15 p.m. The longtime rivals meet for the first time this season. Padua’s big hitters, including Mackenzie Sobczyk and Madison Wilhelm, will go swing-for-swing with the Raiders’ Avery Brown and Hannah Kelley.

Tuesday

Conrad (1-3) at St. Elizabeth (2-2), 6 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (4-0) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 6 p.m. The volleyball gods just keep on giving this week. On Election Night, some will choose to watch the Quakers and Spartans. This will be Friends’ toughest opponent to date, but the Quakers are always dangerous. Saint Mark’s is coming off a road victory at Padua.

Thursday

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (0-4), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (4-0), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Padua at Delaware Military (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Delaware Military, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 3:15 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Archmere (2-1) at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 3:15 p.m. These two teams last met in the semifinals of the Division II state tournament a year ago. Both are still viable postseason contenders. The Auks are scoring nearly five goals per game thus far, but this one should be a bit more defensive.

St. Elizabeth (0-5) at Conrad (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum (3-1) at Dover (2-0), 11 a.m.

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Conrad, noon

Delcastle (1-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Football

Friday

Wilmington Friends (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere (2-0) at First State Military (0-2), 11 a.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-2), 2 p.m.

Salesianum (1-1) at Lansdale Catholic (Pa.), 6 p.m.