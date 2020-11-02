Fall sports reaches midseason with a bunch of big games on tap

The abbreviated, delayed high school fall sports season begins the third of six regular-season weeks. The week is full of rivalry games on the girls’ side, while boys soccer and football have a few intriguing matchups.
Girls
Field hockey
Monday
Padua (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 3:15 p.m. Two teams off to good starts meet, but both are looking to return to the win column. The Pandas have had just the weekend to mull over their loss to Archmere, but Saint Mark’s has been off a week since falling at Ursuline.
Ursuline (2-3) at Wilmington Friends (1-3), 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (0-5) at Conrad (1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Holly Grove Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Archmere (5-0), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Wilmington Friends vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School
Saturday
Conrad at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Middletown (3-1) at Saint Mark’s, noon
Volleyball
Monday
Newark Charter (2-1) at Archmere (3-0), 6:15 p.m. This match could determine the winner of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The Patriots bring all-state candidate Morgan Ritchie, whose kills will be defended by Auks libero Hannah Wright.
Padua (3-1) at Ursuline (2-0), 7:15 p.m. The longtime rivals meet for the first time this season. Padua’s big hitters, including Mackenzie Sobczyk and Madison Wilhelm, will go swing-for-swing with the Raiders’ Avery Brown and Hannah Kelley.
Tuesday
Conrad (1-3) at St. Elizabeth (2-2), 6 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (4-0) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 6 p.m. The volleyball gods just keep on giving this week. On Election Night, some will choose to watch the Quakers and Spartans. This will be Friends’ toughest opponent to date, but the Quakers are always dangerous. Saint Mark’s is coming off a road victory at Padua.
Thursday
Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (0-4), 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (4-0), 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Padua at Delaware Military (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Delaware Military, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Monday
Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 3:15 p.m.
Boys
Soccer
Archmere (2-1) at Wilmington Charter (1-1), 3 p.m.
Odyssey Charter (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 3:15 p.m. These two teams last met in the semifinals of the Division II state tournament a year ago. Both are still viable postseason contenders. The Auks are scoring nearly five goals per game thus far, but this one should be a bit more defensive.
St. Elizabeth (0-5) at Conrad (1-2), 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum (3-1) at Dover (2-0), 11 a.m.
Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0), 11 a.m.
Archmere at Conrad, noon
Delcastle (1-4) at Saint Mark’s, noon
Football
Wilmington Friends (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere (2-0) at First State Military (0-2), 11 a.m.
St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-2), 2 p.m.
Salesianum (1-1) at Lansdale Catholic (Pa.), 6 p.m.